Borghi leads Washington State over Stanford 34-31 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State came back to beat Stanford 34-31 on Saturday in what was possibly the last game for WSU coach Nick Rolovich because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The state of Washington has set a deadline of Monday for all public employees — including the Cougars' coach — to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption and his future with the team hangs on the answer.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS