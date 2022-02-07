Booker scores 38, NBA-best Suns hang on, beat Bulls 127-124 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 10:59 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124 on Monday night.
The Suns led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. They improved to 43-10 overall and a league-leading 21-5 on the road.
ANDREW SELIGMAN