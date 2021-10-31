Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Oct. 31, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night.
The Suns used a 50-12 run to break open the game. The dominant stretch — which included a lot of Suns fast-break buckets and a lot of Cavs turnovers — lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead.