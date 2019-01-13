Booker's 32 points lift Long Beach over Davis 82-77

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker made 19 of 20 free throws and scored a career-high 32 points and Long Beach State edged UC Davis 82-77 on Saturday.

Booker's layup with 5:28 to play put the 49ers (7-10, 1-0 Big West) on top for good 60-59. He made three free throws on the next possession and with KJ Byers adding two baskets and good free-throw shooting, LBSU held on.

Long Beach State was 12 of 12 from the line in the final minutes, 24 of 29 in the second half and 32 of 42 for the game.

Joe Mooney made 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 for the Aggies (4-12, 0-2).

Long Beach scored the first 12 points of the second half to grab the lead and stretched that to a 17-2 run. After missing their first shot, the 49ers hit their next seven. The Aggies opened the second half with three misses and six turnovers in just over six minutes.

Davis ended up shooting 53 percent in the second half but was just 5 of 6 from the foul line. LBSU shot 62 percent from the field after the break.

The last time these teams met, a last-second shot gave the Aggies a 105-104 win in double overtime.