Bonner has 30 points, 10 rebounds; Mercury beat Liberty

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat New York 78-72 on Sunday, extending the Liberty's losing streak to eight games.

Leilani Mitchell scored 17 points, and Yvonne Turner added 13 for Phoenix (13-13), which was without Brittney Griner (suspension), Diana Taurasi (back), Sancho Lyttle (knee), Essence Carson (calf) and Alanna Smith (ankle).

The Mercury have won two in a row after losing three straight and five of six.

New York (8-18) scored nine consecutive points to take an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Bonner scored the Mercury's final 12 points in a 16-4 run that gave Phoenix a 66-63 lead with 1:44 to play. Tanisha Wright answered with a driving layup and, after Bonner missed a 3-pointer, Leilani Mitchell stole a pass and then stepped around a screen and hit a straightaway 3-pointer to make it 69-65 with 54 seconds left. Phoenix hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line from there.

Tina Charles had 23 points — 15 in the first quarter — and 13 rebounds, and Wright scored a season-high 18 points for the Liberty.

The Mercury outscored New York 25-13 from the free-throw line.