Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 3:43 a.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal on Saturday in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures.
The Russian was part of a five-man breakaway in the final kilometer. He pushed ahead on the final climb into the stadium, taking the title in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds.
