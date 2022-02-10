Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon made a school-record 10 3-pointers in scoring all 30 of his points, Keegan Murray also had 30 points and Iowa routed Maryland 110-87 on Thursday night.

Bohannon led the way as Iowa (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) tied the school record with 19 3-pointers. He broke Chris Kingsbury’s school record of nine set twice in 1994 and Bohannon moved into third on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,884 points. Bohannon, the Hawkeyes' all-time 3-point leader with 421, finished 10 of 16 from the arc.

Murray, one of 30 players named Thursday to the midseason list for the Naismith Trophy player of the year, was 12-of-14 shooting and became part of the first Big Ten duo to have one player make 10 3s and another score 30 points in the same game. And it is the first time Iowa had two 30-point scorers in a single game since 1976.

Iowa's 110 points were the most by an opponent in Xfinity Center (Clemson, 97 points in 2005) and just two short of Maryland's high in that arena.

Fatts Russell scored 20 points and had six assists to go over 500 in his career for the Terrapins (11-13, 3-10), who lost their fourth straight. Hakim Hart had 19 points. Eric Ayala, Maryland's leading scorer at over 15 points per game, scored just nine but his lone 3-pointer broke a third-place tie on Maryland's all-time list with 207.

Iowa led 57-41 at halftime and extended the lead to 32 with 12:25 left in the game with Bohannon hitting two more 3s in an 18-0 run. The lead went as high as 37.

Iowa shot 60% overall and was 19 of 34 from the arc for 56%. Maryland made 14 of 26 3-point tries for 54%, better than their 48% overall.

Iowa swept the season series, having beaten Maryland 80-73 on Jan. 3 with Murray scoring a career-high-tying 35 points.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was back on the sideline after missing Sunday’s game against Minnesota, a 71-57 win, following a positive COVID-19 test.

Iowa is home against Nebraska and Maryland is at No. 3 Purdue on Sunday.

