Blue Jays RHP Sanchez comes clean on suitcase injury

TORONTO (AP) — Add Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez to the list of big leaguers to suffer suitcase-related injuries this season.

Sanchez acknowledged Wednesday that the bruised right index finger that has sidelined him for the past two months occurred when his finger got caught in a falling suitcase. The incident happened June 21, hours before Sanchez took the mound in Los Angeles against the Angels with about 180 friends and family from his hometown of Barstow, California, in the crowd.

He allowed two runs and two hits in a 25-pitch first inning before being replaced.

Sanchez says part of the reason he stayed quiet about his injury was the attention Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez received for spraining a ligament in his knee while carrying a suitcase up the stairs just before opening day. Perez didn't return until April 24.

After making three minor league rehab starts, Sanchez will throw a side session Thursday in Toronto. If that goes well, Sanchez will be activated off the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday against Philadelphia.

