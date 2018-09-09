Blue Jays OF Grichuk hurt in collision with guard's chair

Toronto Blue Jays trainer Nikki Huffman treats Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after he collided with a security guard in foul territory during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays trainer Nikki Huffman treats Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after he collided with a security guard in foul territory during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) collides with a security guard in foul territory as Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) moves in during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) collides with a security guard in foul territory as Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) moves in during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP

Toronto Blue Jays trainer Nikki Huffman treats Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after he collided with a security guard in foul territory during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays trainer Nikki Huffman treats Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after he collided with a security guard in foul territory during fourth inning baseball action against the Cleveland ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP



Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Blue Jays OF Grichuk hurt in collision with guard's chair 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk is being checked for a possible concussion after slamming face-first into a security guard's chair while chasing a foul ball.

Grichuk had a swollen mark across his face as he left Sunday's game in Toronto against Cleveland. He was injured while catching Brandon Guyer's fly in the fourth inning.

As Grichuk sprinted toward the ball, a security staffer seated along the wall stood up and backed away from the area, carrying his stool and seemingly unaware the outfielder was closing in. Grichuk slid to make the catch, but crashed into the stool the staffer was holding by his side.

Grichuk stayed down for several minutes and was treated on the field by Blue Jays trainers. When he stood up to walk off, television images showed a long, swollen mark on his face, running across his nose and between his eyes.

The Blue Jays said Grichuk was in routine concussion evaluation and would receive follow-up tests on his face.

Grichuk left the game, with Teoscar Hernandez entering to play left field and Billy McKinney moving from left to right. The security staffer remained in place.

Grichuk homered twice Saturday against the Indians.