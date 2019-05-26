Blue Jays 10, Padres 1

San Diego Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0 Sogard 3b 5 1 2 0 Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 Grrr Jr dh 5 1 3 0 Machado ss 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 2 2 5 Hosmer dh 4 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 Renfroe lf 4 0 2 0 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 Grrl Jr lf 4 3 4 2 France 3b 4 0 2 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 3 2 A.Allen c 4 0 1 0 Drury rf 4 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 1 10 1 Totals 40 10 17 10

San Diego 000 010 000— 1 Toronto 010 240 03x—10

DP_San Diego 1, Toronto 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 7. 2B_A.Allen (1), Sogard (6), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Myers (10), Smoak 2 (11), Gurriel Jr. (3), Biggio (1). SB_Margot (5).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Erlin L,0-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 Wisler 2 3 2 2 0 2 Perdomo 3 7 4 4 0 4 Warren 1 4 3 3 0 2 Toronto Stroman W,3-6 5 5 1 1 1 2 Hudson 1 3 0 0 0 1 Biagini 2 2 0 0 0 2 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2

Dan.Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Warren.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:08. A_24,462 (53,506).