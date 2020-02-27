Billups sparks Purdue Fort Wayne past Denver 58-51

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Deonte Billups scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, sparking Purdue Fort Wayne to a 58-51 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

Billups knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (13-17, 6-9 Summit League). Junior Dylan Carl added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Ade Murkey sank four 3-pointers, scoring 20 with eight rebounds to pace the Pioneers (6-23, 2-13). Freshman Robert Jones added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne dominated the first half and took a 31-14 lead into intermission.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot just 36% from the floor, 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29) and 60% at the foul line (12 of 20), but the Mastodons won the rebound battle 43-29. Denver shot only 36% overall, 28% from distance (5 of 18) and hit 4 of 7 foul shots.

