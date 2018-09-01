Bills trade QB McCarron to Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo's quarterback competition is now down to two after the Bills traded veteran AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills received a fifth-round pick for McCarron.

Buffalo also has released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round draft pick by Cleveland whom the Bills acquired last month.

The trade leaves second-year pro Nathan Peterman and first-round pick Josh Allen vying for the starting quarterback job in Buffalo. Peterman had a solid preseason for Buffalo, posting the best numbers of the group, while Allen has shown flashes and a strong arm after being drafted seventh overall in April.

McCarron was initially considered the front-runner to land the starting job after signing a two-year contract in March, but struggled with inconsistent play. He also suffered a right shoulder injury in Buffalo's second preseason game against Cleveland, which hindered his pursuit of the starting job.

McCarron returned to lead the Bills to a late comeback victory at Chicago on Thursday night, though his performance was spotty.

The Bills chose not to hold onto Coleman, who has been a disappointment since the Browns made him the 15th overall selection two years ago. Buffalo traded a seventh-round pick in 2020 for him.

Other notable releases include tight end Nick O'Leary and punter Jon Ryan. O'Leary had been Buffalo's No. 2 tight end the previous two years but had fallen down the depth chart this preseason. Ryan was signed on Aug. 21 after being released by Seattle after 10 years with the Seahawks. Incumbent Colton Schmidt outlasted Ryan in a brief competition.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, a sixth-round pick, remains on the roster after a strong finish to the preseason, as does undrafted receiver Robert Foster. Marcus Murphy earned a backup running back spot behind LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory following a terrific preseason.

Buffalo's roster may not be set as areas of concern remain along the offensive line, where the team is still attempting to replace offseason departures center Eric Wood, guard Richie Incognito and tackle Cordy Glenn.

AP correspondent Mark Ludwiczak contributed to this report.

