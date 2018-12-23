https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Bills-Patriots-Stats-13487636.php
Bills-Patriots Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|6
|6—12
|New England
|7
|7
|7
|3—24
|First Quarter
NE_Michel 4 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:32.
|Second Quarter
NE_J.White 27 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:59.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 35, 13:29.
Buf_FG Hauschka 41, 10:06.
NE_Edelman 32 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 5:05.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 24, 7:44.
Buf_Z.Jones 31 pass from J.Allen (pass failed), 1:08.
A_65,878.
|Buf
|NE
|First downs
|14
|20
|Total Net Yards
|289
|390
|Rushes-yards
|18-72
|47-273
|Passing
|217
|117
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|2-37
|Kickoff Returns
|4-72
|3-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-8
|2-9
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-41-2
|13-25-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-9
|Punts
|6-38.3
|6-43.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-29
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|24:22
|35:38
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Ford 7-33, J.Allen 5-30, McCoy 6-9. New England, Michel 18-116, Patterson 4-66, J.White 8-41, Burkhead 13-39, Dorsett 2-13, Hoyer 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Buffalo, J.Allen 20-41-2-217. New England, Brady 13-24-2-126, Hoyer 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Z.Jones 5-67, Croom 4-55, Foster 4-52, McCoy 3-10, Ford 2-14, D.Thompson 1-11, McKenzie 1-8. New England, Edelman 6-70, Burkhead 4-40, J.White 2-13, Patterson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 43.
