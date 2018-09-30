Buffalo 0 0 0 0— 0
Green Bay 6 10 3 3—22
First Quarter

GB_Graham 3 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 5:15.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 11:05.

GB_FG Crosby 52, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 36, 11:13.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 52, 1:55.

A_78,312.

___

Buf GB
First downs 11 22
Total Net Yards 145 423
Rushes-yards 16-58 32-141
Passing 87 282
Punt Returns 1-(minu 5-20
Kickoff Returns 2-37 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-11 2-27
Comp-Att-Int 16-33-2 22-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-64 2-16
Punts 8-43.5 4-42.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-60
Time of Possession 25:23 34:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, McCoy 5-24, Allen 5-19, Ivory 6-15. Green Bay, A.Jones 11-65, Rodgers 5-31, J.Williams 11-27, Montgomery 5-18.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 16-33-2-151. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-40-1-298.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Clay 4-40, Z.Jones 4-38, McCoy 3-13, Holmes 2-8, Benjamin 1-34, Croom 1-13, Lee 1-5. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-81, Allison 6-80, Graham 3-21, Montgomery 2-56, Valdes-Scantling 1-38, A.Jones 1-17, Kendricks 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.