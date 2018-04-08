Bertens powers past Goerges to win Volvo Car Open





















CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands overpowered Germany's Julia Goerges to cap a long Sunday at the Volvo Car Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory for her fourth career WTA title and third of the past 11 months.

No. 12 seed Bertens and fifth-seeded Goerges each had a pair of matches to play with rain washing out Saturday's semifinals. Bertens had a grueling, three-setter to oust American Madison Keys while Goerges completed her match with Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova — the two got to 4-all in the opening set before the rains came — in about 25 minutes.

But it was Bertens, ranked 27th in the world, who showed fire and drive on center court in the finals. She broke Goerges' serve twice to take a 3-1 lead and never let up.

When Goerges sailed her shot long on match point, Bertens threw her racquet in the air and held her arms up high in celebration of her latest title.

Bertens had won tournaments in Nuremberg, Germany last May and the Swiss Open in Gstaad last July. But she had a slow start to 2018 with only four match wins before winning all six of her matches here.

Bertens, 26, put things away early as she broke Goerges' serve three times to win the opening set 6-2. Bertens had a run of seven straight games before Goerges, urged on by the crowd that may not have wanted to see the tournament end, took a game to delay the celebration.

Goerges, who had played crisply most of the week, figured to be the fresher finalist after finishing her semifinal win over Sevastova. But Goerges was beset by uncharacteristic errors that seemed to give Bertens more energy.

In the fourth game, Goerges reached the net in plenty of time for a simple drop shot with Bertens back by the baseline but pushed the shot into to the cord on the way to losing her serve.

Down 5-2 and serving, Goerges double faulted twice in a row to get broken a final time in the set.

"I think that semifinal took a lot of mental effort out of me," said Goerges, ranked 13th in the world.