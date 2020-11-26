Benjamin scores 23 to carry UAB past Alcorn St. 99-50

Recommended Video:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 23 points as UAB routed Alcorn State 99-50 on Wednesday.

Kassim Nicholson had 16 points for UAB (1-0). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 10 points.

Kurk Lee had 14 points for the Braves (0-1). Tyree Corbett added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com