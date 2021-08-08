Belt homers twice as Giants outlast Brewers 9-6 in 11 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 12:02 a.m.
1 of18 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt watches his two-run home run during the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches a solo home run hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt (9) is congratulated by Buster Posey after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a two-run single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella, right, watches his RBI-triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) laughs with Willy Adames (27) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff reacts during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, right, is congratulated by LaMonte Wade Jr. after hitting a two-run home run during the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders.
Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth.