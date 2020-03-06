Belo, Frey pace Montana State past Southern Utah 73-65

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Montana State topped Southern Utah 73-65 on Thursday night.

Harald Frey added 22 points for the Bobcats, making 7 of 10 from the field including four 3-pointers, Belo shot 13-for-16 from the line and recorded his fifth double-double of the season and second in as many games.

Dwayne Morgan and Dre Marin each had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (15-15, 8-11 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Oluyitan had 14 points.

Montana State (16-14, 10-9) finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Saturday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Montana on the road on Saturday.

