Belmont wins 7th straight, tops Morehead State 80-67

Recommended Video:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grayson Murphy scored 16 points, hauled down 10 rebounds and had eight assists to carry Belmont to an 80-67 win over Morehead State on Thursday night, the Bruins' seventh straight victory.

Adam Kunkel also scored 16 points for Belmont (21-7, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 11 points, making 5 of 6 shots.

The Bruins hold the longest win streak in the Ohio Valley Conference, a streak that began after successive losses to Austin Peay and Murray State in January and includes payback wins against both earlier this month.

Tyzhaun Claude had 14 points for the Eagles (12-16, 6-9), who have now lost four games in a row. James Baker added 12 points. Djimon Henson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Walker also scored 10.

The Bruins are among the leaders in a ferocious OVC, contesting for the conference title with Austin Peay, Murray State and Eastern Kentucky.

Belmont plays Eastern Kentucky in a huge game on the road on Saturday. Morehead State takes on Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com