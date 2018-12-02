Bell scores 27, No. 20 Minnesota women top Air Force 67-50

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 27 points, Destiny Pitts added 16 and No. 20 Minnesota turned back Air Force 67-50 on Sunday.

Pitts had seven points in a late 16-0 run that kept the Golden Gophers (7-0) under first-year coach and former start player Lindsay Whalen.

Minnesota was up 52-43 with 5:21 to play before holding Air Force for almost four minutes. The Falcons missed six straight shots during the scoring drought.

Taiye Bello had 18 rebounds and Bell nine to help Minnesota to a 54-38 advantage on the boards. That led to a 40-26 advantage on points in the paint, 11 being second-chance point and a plus-10 advantage at the foul line. Minnesota was only 20 of 39 on free throws.

Kaelin Immel led the Falcons (4-4), who only shot 29.5 percent, with 16 points and Briana Autrey added 13.