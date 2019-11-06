Bell lifts North Texas over Oklahoma Christian 79-40

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell posted 16 points as North Texas easily beat Oklahoma Christian 79-40 on Tuesday night.

Zachary Simmons had 14 points for North Texas. Umoja Gibson added 12 points.

Dedrian Parmer Jr. and Johnatan Reyes-Valdez led Oklahoma Christian with seven points each.

North Texas visits No. 25 VCU on the road on Friday.

