Bekelja, Morris lead No. 16 DePaul women past Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Dee Bekelja added 20 points and No. 16 DePaul beat Providence 80-67 on Friday night.

Chante Stonewall chipped in with 14 points for DePaul (12-2, 2-0 Big East), which entered ranked third in the country averaging 88.5 points per game. DePaul forced 21 turnovers, totaling 174 in the last seven games.

Bekelja scored 11 points in the first half to help DePaul build a 37-31 lead. The Blue Demons started the third quarter on a 12-0 run, with 3-pointers by Morris and Bekelja, for an 18-point lead.

Mary Baskerville, last year's Big East freshman of the year, led Providence (9-6, 0-3) with 20 points. The Friars returned to Alumni Hall for their first home game since Nov. 24.

The Blue Demons lead the series 21-4, including winning the last 15 games.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25