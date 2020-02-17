Beaulieu's 1st goal of season lifts Jets over Blackhawks 3-2

Recommended Video:

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nathan Beaulieu's first goal of the season early in the third period sent the Winnipeg Jets past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Playing in his 27th game of an injury-riddled season, the defenseman fired a one-timer from the point that hit a Chicago player and got by goalie Corey Crawford to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. Beaulieu also had an assist.

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic also scored for Winnipeg, which was coming off two straight losses. Dmitry Kulikov added a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (30-25-5), who were playing the fifth game of a six-game homestand (3-2-0).

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and Ryan Carpenter also scored for Chicago, which was coming off an 8-4 win in Calgary on Saturday night.

Crawford stopped 35 shots for Chicago (26-25-8), which completed a 1-4-0 road trip.

Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (82) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) less Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (82) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian ... more Photo: FRED GREENSLADE, AP Photo: FRED GREENSLADE, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Beaulieu's 1st goal of season lifts Jets over Blackhawks 3-2 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

The Blackhawks led 1-0 after the first period.

Carpenter scored his third goal of the season after Kane sent a sharp-angled backhand pass to the front of the net and Carpenter redirected the puck past Hellebuyck at 15:44.

Jets forward Andrew Copp went in alone on Crawford about a minute later, but his shot missed the net.

Winnipeg outshot the Blackhawks 14-10 in the opening period.

Appleton tied it when he tipped in Beaulieu's point shot at 6:38 of the second.

Winnipeg appeared to go ahead at 9:05 on a goal by Kyle Connor, but it was reviewed and waved off because the puck went in off his arm.

Roslovic gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 15:37 when he tipped Kulikov’s point shot, but Chicago tied it when Kane scored his 27th of the season with 53 seconds left in the period.

Beaulieu, who missed time this season with three different injuries, took a pass from Patrick Laine and fired the puck past Crawford at 1:36 of the third. The blueliner made a gesture of throwing a monkey off his back after his goal.

The Blackhawks tried to beat Hellebuyck in the final minutes with an extra man, but the Jets blocked shots and got their sticks on pucks to stymie those efforts.

No penalties were called in the game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Jets: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports