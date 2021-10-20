Beal has 23, Wizards top Raptors 98-83, spoil Toronto return IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:46 p.m.
1 of9 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) go for a loose ball during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) shoots in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) dunks in front of Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) dunks next toToronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and center Khem Birch (24), during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots as Washington Wizards centre Montrezl Harrell (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Evan Buhler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Evan Buhler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TORONTO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 in his Wizards debut and Washington spoiled Toronto’s homecoming, beating the Raptors 98-83 on Wednesday night.
Kyle Kuzma — acquired with Harrell in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers — had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Washington. Spencer Dinwiddie, acquired from the Nets in the same four-team deal, scored 13 for the Wizards, who led by as many as 29 points to give new coach Wes Unseld Jr. a victory in his first game.