Baylor women might not have to wait 7 years for next title
Stephen Hawkins, Ap Sports Writer
Baylor players are welcomed home inside the Ferrell Center, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Waco, Texas, as the NCAA Division I Women's basketball champions. (Jerry Larson/ Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
Photo: Jerry Larson, AP
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kim Mulkey and Baylor might not have to wait another seven years to win another national championship.
The Lady Bears have already gotten some good news looking ahead to Mulkey's 20th season as their head coach, with word Monday night that senior-to-be Lauren Cox won't need surgery after that %href_on(file: