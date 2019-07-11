Baylor women add SEC guard after national title with another

WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor will have a graduate transfer from the SEC for the second year in a row with the addition of Te'a Cooper from South Carolina.

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey plans for Cooper to switch to point guard for the Lady Bears, like Chloe Jackson did last season after leaving LSU. Jackson, the first grad transfer to play at Baylor, was the most outstanding player at the women's NCAA Final Four.

Cooper led the Gamecocks with 11.9 points a game last season after sitting out the 2017-18 season following her transfer from Tennessee. She averaged 8.6 points a game as a freshman for the Lady Vols in 2015-16 before missing the following season with a left knee injury.

"As most who follow the Lady Bears know, Chloe Jackson changed my mind about graduate transfers after such a great experience last year," Mulkey said. "We're excited to bring another extremely talented guard in this season in Te'a Cooper. She's brings a lot of experience to our team, she's a battle-tested guard and we are looking forward to ways she can help the program."