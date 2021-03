IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith has been named the Big 12 women's basketball player of the year after leading the No. 6 Lady Bears in scoring and rebounding as they won their 11th regular-season conference title in a row.

Lady Bears guard DiJonia Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, won two individuals awards in a vote by the league's 10 coaches revealed Wednesday: She was named the league's top sixth player and its newcomer of the year.