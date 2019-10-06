Baylor moves to 5-0, dominates Kansas State 31-12

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Baylor didn't win a conference road game last season, but had success in its first attempt this season on Saturday, beating Kansas State 31-12 to remain undefeated.

Charlie Brewer led the Bears with 230 yards passing and a touchdown as Baylor got their first conference road win since beating Kansas in 2017.

Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.

"I'm really proud of our guys because this is a tough place to play with a great crowd," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. "I thought our guys battled early, found a way to get a halftime lead and then grounded it out in the second half."

It was only the third conference road win for Baylor since 2016, and just the second for Rhule with the Bears.

"I don't think they realize what they did because this is a hard place to win," Rhule said.

John Lovett had a pair of touchdown runs and Gerry Bohanon added another scoring run for Baylor. Tyquan Thornton had 92 yards receiving with a touchdown. Denzel Mims hauled in 83 yards on five catches and JaMycal Hasty had 87 yards rushing.

Skylar Thompson was 22-of-34 passing for 218 yards for Kansas State. James Gilbert led the Wildcats in rushing with 94 yards.

The Bears had 15 tackles for loss, which is the most for the Bears since the season opener in 2016. Baylor had six sacks and made it tough for Thompson to feel comfortable in the pocket.

"Anytime you lose it's frustrating," Thompson said. "It is part of the game sometimes, part of the journey. We just have to buckle down and focus on what we need to work on and our mistakes."

The Wildcats' Blake Lynch kicked a 31-yard field goal with two minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor responded on the ensuing drive with a John Mayers 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second.

Brewer found Thornton wide open in the end zone for 29 yards, capping a 98-yard drive to give the Bears a 10-3 halftime advantage. It was the second straight game that Kansas State has scored just a field goal in the first half.

"We all have to be better and it starts with me," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. "I've got to be better and make sure to push the right buttons."

Lovett scored on a 13-yard run early in the second half that made it 17-3. The Wildcats were driving on the following possession but fumbled at the Bears 30 and thwarted any potential momentum.

Thompson threw his first interception of the season, and the Bears answered with a 63-yard drive, capped by Bohanon's 4-yard touchdown run that made it 24-6 with 10 minutes to go.

With six minutes left, Thompson tossed a 5-yard TD to Dalton Schoen, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Lovett ran for a 46-yard touchdown two plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor has won its first five games of the season and look to be a contender in the Big 12 this season.

Kansas State looks vulnerable after starting the season 3-0 as their offense has gone stagnant in conference play.

ALTERNATIVE UNIFORMS

Kansas State wore alternative uniforms for the first time in 30 years, with white pants and white helmets.

INJURY WATCH

Charlie Brewer was injured early in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Brewer has thrown for 11 touchdowns without an interception this season.

"I don't know anything status wise right now," Rhule said. "I know they were holding him, but other than that I probably won't know anything until later today or Monday."

UP NEXT

Baylor will return home to take on Texas Tech on Saturday.

Kansas State has their second bye week before hosting TCU on October 19.

