Bayern closes in on title as Flick says he wants to leave

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala starred for the Bavarian powerhouse to go seven points clear in the Bundesliga on Saturday before coach Hansi Flick said he wanted to leave at the end of the season.
Musiala scored two goals and was involved in the other as Bayern held on for a 3-2 win at third-place Wolfsburg. Following Leipzig’s scoreless draw with Hoffenheim the night before, it meant Bayern is closing in on a record-extending ninth consecutive title with just five rounds of the season remaining.