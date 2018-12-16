Baumann scores 23, leads San Jose State past NAU 79-74

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Baumann made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead San Jose State to a 79-74 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

San Jose State (3-6) has won two straight since snapping a six-game skid. Northern Arizona (2-6) has lost five in a row.

The game was tied at 69-all with two minutes left. Oumar Barry's layup and a free throw from Michael Steadman gave the Spartans a 72-69 advantage with 55 seconds remaining. Jonathan Andre missed a 3, Baumann grabbed the rebound and then added two free throws and the Spartans had a five-point lead with 37 seconds to go.

Barry had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Steadman chipped in with 10 points. Brae Ivey added 16 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the line but was just 1 of 7 from the field.

Andre scored 21 points, Luke Avdalovic had 20 and Davon Bolton 15 for Northern Arizona.