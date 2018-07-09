Bases-loaded walk in 10th gives Cubs 6-5 victory over Reds





























































































CHICAGO (AP) — In registering a string of comeback wins, the Cubs have come through with big hit after big hit late in games.

On Sunday, they produced a rally without the benefit of a hit.

David Bote drove in the game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Javier Baez had two hits and two RBIs for the Cubs, who have won their last nine games in comeback fashion. Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ also had two hits apiece, and Addison Russell drove in three runs.

The Cubs trailed 4-3 in the seventh. They scored four times in the eighth inning on Saturday for an 8-7 win.

"When we get a little bit behind, the guys are still very much alive," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.

Eugenio Suarez and Adam Duvall homered for the Reds, who had their five-series winning streak snapped.

Luke Farrell (3-3) worked a clean 10th inning for the win.

Willson Contreras led off the 10th with a walk against Jackson Stephens (2-2). Contreras then advanced on a wild pitch with Victor Caratini at the plate. After Caratini struck out, Happ was intentionally walked.

Russell then hit a weak roller to first base. Joey Votto fielded the ball cleanly and had an easy play, but tried to take the ball out of his glove before reaching the bag — to hold Contreras at third — and bobbled it. Russell was initially called out, but the call was overturned following a review, loading the bases with one out. Votto was given an error.

Bote worked the count to 3-2 and then took a high fastball for ball four.

"That game had a little bit of everything," Cincinnati manager Jim Riggleman said. "It had big hitting, it had good defense, it had unearned runs. It just came down to they got the last at-bat, and walks played a big part. Your defense sometimes is going to suffer when you're going into deep counts, walking people and so forth."

Baez's two-run single in the seventh gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead. But Duvall led off the ninth with a drive to left off Brandon Morrow. It was Morrow's second blown save of the season.

"To me, the most important thing is responding to the runs that the other team scores," Baez said.

STREAK ENDS

Cubs starter Jon Lester failed in his bid to become the NL's first 12-game winner. He allowed four runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings to snap his seven-start winning streak.

BASE RUNNING CLINIC

Billy Hamilton gave the Reds the 4-3 lead by producing a run in the fifth without a hit. He walked, stole second and went to third as Contreras' throw went into center. When Almora failed to pick it up cleanly, Hamilton raced home.

Jason Heyward also produced some aggressive running on Baez's seventh-inning single up the middle. Almora scored easily from third and Heyward raced to third. After seeing Hamilton lob the ball back towards second base, Heyward broke for the plate.

ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list due to an illness and brought up right-hander James Norwood from Triple-A Iowa. The move with Bass is retroactive to Thursday.

The 24-year-old Norwood began the season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa on June 25. He has tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings over four appearances with Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant (left shoulder inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Monday. Bryant said he is hoping to rejoin the team in San Francisco during the three-game series that begins on Monday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 5.08 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Monday night. RHP Mike Clevinger (7-3, 3.11 ERA) goes for the Indians.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-8, 4.27 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday night. LHP Andrew Suarez (3-5, 3.92) pitches for the Giants.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball