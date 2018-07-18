Baseball, beer help Wright Brothers' hometown rise again





























DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton, Ohio, saw its best days in the first half of the 20th century. But the city has been reinventing itself with impressive results.

Population had topped out in 1960. The city lost families to the suburbs and others left as manufacturing declined and jobs evaporated. Downtown retail moved out as the population shifted.

In recent years, though, downtown Dayton has started to turn it around.

The city spruced up the Great Miami riverfront, creating a family friendly downtown park. An old railroad freight house was converted into a popular public market.

The city scored a minor-league baseball team — the Class-A Dayton Dragons — and put up a fan-friendly, 7,200-seat stadium that has sold out every home game since it opened in 2000.