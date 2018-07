FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, visitors and period re-enactors gather beside the Memphis Belle, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, on its first day of public exhibition at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. After experiencing its best days in the first half of the 20th century, Dayton is reinventing itself with impressive results. Minor-league baseball, a riverside park and a cluster of craft beer pubs are helping revitalize a downtown that had become frayed around the edges. less