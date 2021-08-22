Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.
Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics, now has plenty of momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30 in New York.