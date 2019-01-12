Barry Brown lifts Kansas State over No. 20 Iowa State 58-57

Iowa State guard Marial Shayok tries to block the pass of Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State guard Marial Shayok tries to block the pass of Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Photo: Justin Hayworth, AP Photo: Justin Hayworth, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Barry Brown lifts Kansas State over No. 20 Iowa State 58-57 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Barry Brown hit a layup with four seconds left and Kansas State stunned No. 20 Iowa State 58-57 on Saturday, handing the Cyclones their second straight loss.

Brown had 23 points to lead the Wildcats (12-4, 2-2 Big 12), who closed the game on a 10-2 run for their first road win of the year.

Iowa State, which hasn't won since blowing out Kansas last week, was up seven with five minutes left. But Brown hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 57-56 Iowa State — and Lindell Wigginton missed the front end of a subsequent one-and-one for the Cyclones.

Brown, who finished 9 of 20 from the floor, then drove through the paint for the game winner.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and five assists to lead the Cyclones (12-4), who didn't score over the final 2:42.

Big 12 preseason player of the year Dean Wade, who had been out since the middle of December with a torn tendon in his right foot, returned for the Wildcats. He had two points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: While K-State got Wade back, the Cyclones played with big man Cam Lard — who missed Saturday's game with a sprained ankle. But that was just one of a litany of reasons why the sluggish Cyclones, who trailed by as much as 11 to open the second half, suffered their worst loss of the year.

Kansas State: Getting Wade back is huge as far as K-State's NCAA Tournament hopes are concerned — as was this win over the Cyclones. The Wildcats might be a factor in the Big 12 race after all.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State is one of the 25 most talented teams in the country. But the Cyclones likely won't be ranked as such on Monday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays No. 8 Texas Tech in a huge early league showdown on Wednesday.

Kansas State plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25