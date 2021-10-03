Barriere, Limu-Jones help E. Washington beat Montana 34-28

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Talolo Limu-Jones had career highs with 11 receptions for 231 yards before leaving with an apparent ankle injury, Eric Barriere threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns to Andrew Boston as Eastern Washington beat Montana 34-28 on Saturday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the FCS.

Eastern Washington (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 straight fourth-quarter points to take a 31-21 lead. Barriere hit Boston for a 9-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play drive on the second play of the period. After fourth-ranked Montana went three-and-out, Barriere hit Limu-Jones down the middle for a 58-yard gain and on the next play Micah Smith scored on a 2-yard run before Barriere ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Eagles the lead for good.