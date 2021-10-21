Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 1:36 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De'Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland's season opener under new coach Chauncey Billups with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Richaun Holmes had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.
