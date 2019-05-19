Barlow, short-handed Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored his first MLS goal to help the short-handed New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Sunday night and snap Atlanta's MLS-record streak of five consecutive shutouts.

Atlanta United (6-4-2), which had 66.9% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 12-6, conceded its first goal since a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on April 20.

New York (5-5-2) played a man down after Tim Parker was shown a red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity by Josef Martinez in the 35th minute and was without Bradley-Wright Phillips and Aaron Long. Wright-Phillips, the Red Bulls' goals leader in each of the last five seasons, missed his fifth consecutive game with groin injury and Long, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, missed his second straight with a hamstring injury.

Daniel Royer, on the right side, played a long arcing ball to the far post where Barlow, who made his second career appearance when he came on in the 55th minute, side-netted a rolling header to make it 1-0 in the 65th minute.

Luis Robles had two saves in his second clean sheet of the season for the Red Bulls. His 65 career shutouts are eighth most in MLS history.

New York has won four of its last five games.

