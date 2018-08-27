Bar sued in fatal crash involving Chris Berman's wife

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Relatives of a Waterbury man who died in car crash that also killed the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut restaurant.

The Hartford Courant reports the family of 87-year-old Edward Bertulis alleges that Market Place Kitchen & Bar in Woodbury served alcohol to Katherine Berman while she was intoxicated on May 9, 2017.

Berman's vehicle later struck the rear of an SUV driven by Bertulis. Both drivers were killed.

A lawyer for the restaurant declined comment on the lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash and the medical examiner has not released toxicology results.