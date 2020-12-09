Baltimore 34, Dallas 17
|Dallas
|3
|7
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|7
|10
|—
|34
Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 4:21. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 2:42. Key Plays: Thompson 3 interception return to Baltimore 34; E.Elliott 13 run.
Bal_Jackson 37 run (Tucker kick), :25. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Dobbins 18 run; Jackson 12 pass to Willson on 3rd-and-14.
Dal_Gallup 13 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 14:19. Drive: 3 plays, 28 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Baltimore 28; Dalton 14 pass to Lamb.
Bal_Boykin 38 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:08. Drive: 1 play, 38 yards, 00:07. Key Play: Queen 0 interception return to Dallas 38.
Bal_FG Tucker 35, :46. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 1:16. Key Plays: X.Woods 18-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Dobbins 30 run.
Bal_M.Brown 20 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:40. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Jackson 14 run on 3rd-and-10.
Bal_FG Tucker 22, 8:15. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Edwards 21 run; Jackson 4 run on 3rd-and-3.
Dal_Cooper 2 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 3:59. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: Dalton 11 pass to Gallup; Dalton 4 pass to E.Elliott on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 19 pass to N.Brown; Dalton 19 pass to Schultz; Dalton 12 pass to E.Elliott.
Bal_Dobbins 5 run (Tucker kick), 2:08. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Ingram 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 24 run.
|Dal
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|19
|Rushing
|8
|16
|Passing
|20
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-15
|5-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-4
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|388
|401
|Total Plays
|77
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|111
|294
|Rushes
|28
|37
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|7.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|277
|107
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|285
|107
|Completed-Att.
|31-48
|12-17
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.7
|6.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-2
|7-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-47.0
|1-34.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|129
|28
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-126
|1-28
|Interceptions
|1-3
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-58
|4-23
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:26
|27:34
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-77, Pollard 8-22, Cooper 1-10, Dalton 1-2. Baltimore, Edwards 7-101, Jackson 13-94, Dobbins 11-71, Ingram 6-28.
PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 31-48-1-285. Baltimore, Jackson 12-17-1-107.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 7-86, Lamb 6-46, Cooper 5-43, Schultz 4-44, Elliott 4-18, N.Brown 3-40, Pollard 1-6, Bell 1-2. Baltimore, M.Brown 5-39, Ricard 2-11, Boykin 1-38, Willson 1-12, Hill 1-4, Duvernay 1-2, Ingram 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, None. Baltimore, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 4-126. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-28.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, J.Smith 7-5-0, Thompson 5-2-0, Lewis 5-0-0, Awuzie 4-1-0, Vander Esch 3-2-0, Armstrong 3-1-0, X.Woods 3-1-0, Gallimore 2-2-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Ra.Robinson 1-2-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, A.Woods 0-1-0. Baltimore, Elliott 7-0-0, Averett 5-1-0, Peters 5-0-0, McPhee 4-1-0, Humphrey 4-0-0, Fort 3-2-0, Queen 3-2-0, Wolfe 2-7-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Ferguson 2-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Clark 1-4-0, Bowser 1-3-0, Harrison 1-1-0, Ward 1-0-1, Board 1-0-0, Levine 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Ellis 0-2-0, B.Williams 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Thompson 1-3. Baltimore, Queen 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 53, Zuerlein 52, Zuerlein 40. Baltimore, Tucker 36.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.