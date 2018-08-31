Ball St. offense explodes in 42-6 win against C. Connecticut

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Neal threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and Ball State amassed a school-record 652 offensive yards in a 42-6 win against Central Connecticut on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Cardinals accounted for 336 passing yards and 316 rushing. James Gilbert ran for 100 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. Neal also had a touchdown on the ground. Neal started the scoring for Ball State with a 20-yard pass to Nolan Givan just before the end of the first quarter.

Malik Dunner made it a two-score lead early in the second with a 12-yard touchdown run and Neal added a 16-yard score on the ground just before halftime.

Central Connecticut avoided the shutout when Aaron Dawson carried it in from two yards out with 12 seconds remaining to finish a 12-play, 75-yard drive.