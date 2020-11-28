Ball St. defense makes last stand to thwart Toledo in win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Drew Plitt threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Tye Evans ran for 101 yards and Ball State held off Toledo for a 27-24 win on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) built a 24-3 lead after two-and-half quarters before Toledo (2-2, 2-2) rallied.

Toledo went on an 8-play, 84-yard drive that ended when Eli Peters threw a 10-yard scoring to pass Isaiah Winstead. The two-point conversion failed and the deficit was 24-9.

Jack Knight's 31-yard field goal with 13:06 remaining extended Ball Sate's lead to 18 before Peters led a 56-second drive that resulted in a score when he found Bryce Mitchell from 28 yards out with 5:31 left.

Toledo forced a three-and-out, and in relief of Peters, Carter Bradley threw an 18-yard touchdown to Mitchell with 2:34 remaining.

After another Ball State three-and-out, Anthony Ekpe sacked Bradley to force a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Cosby. Ball State ran out the clock to seal the win.

Peters threw for 363 yards and Winstead caught six passes for 113 yards.

