Bader KOs Fedor in 35 seconds for Bellator heavyweight belt

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Bader stopped Fedor Emelianenko just 35 seconds into the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix finale Saturday night, becoming the first Bellator fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously.

Bader (27-5) floored the vaunted Russian heavyweight with a left hook from distance in the opening exchanges of their long-anticipated bout. He added a right hand on the ground and a hammer fist, forcing the early stoppage at the famous Forum south of downtown Los Angeles.

Bader added the heavyweight title to his 205-pound light heavyweight belt with his seventh consecutive victory. The former Arizona State wrestler had two opening-minute stoppages while winning his three bouts in the eight-man Grand Prix.

The 42-year-old Emelianenko (38-6) planned to consider retirement even if he won.

