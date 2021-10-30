Backup QB Sliwoski rallies St. Francis (PA) past Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup quarterback Justin Sliwoski threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Kahtero Summers after his 61-yard run set up the score early in the fourth quarter and St. Francis (PA) rallied to beat Duquesne 17-10 in Northeast Conference play on Saturday.

Sliwoski entered the game to start the second half after the Red Flash (4-4, 3-1) failed to score with Jyron Russell at the helm and trailed 7-0 at halftime. Sliwoski directed an eight-play, 52-yard drive on the Red Flash's first possession of the third quarter, culminating in Marques DeShields' 1-yard TD run to pull St. Francis even at 7. The key play came when Sliwoski hit Brandan Lisenby for a 36-yard gain to the Dukes' 1-yard line.