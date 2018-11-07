BU rallies from 12 down to beat Northeastern 77-74

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Scanlon's jumper with 26 seconds left capped a late Boston University rally that lifted the Terriers past defending Colonial Athletic Association champions Northeastern 77-74 in Tuesday night's season opener.

Trailing 55-43 after Bolden Brace's 3 with 12:43 to play, Andrew Petcash started BU's comeback with a 3 before Jordan Guest's tip-in capped a 10-0 run. The Terriers closed to 70-65 on Javante McCoy's 3 and jumper and his layup put BU up 71-70 with 48 seconds to go. Vasa Pusica's layup put the Huskies back on top, but Scanlon hit his jumper on the next possession and Pusica missed two shots before the buzzer.

Scanlon scored 16 points with eight rebounds, McCoy add 13 points and Max Mahoney had 12 for the Terriers, who lead the all-time series 74-73.

Pusica, an all-CAA first team member, scored 31 points with six assists and Tomas Murphy added 12 for Northeastern.