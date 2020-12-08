BRADLEY 95, LEWIS 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LEWIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCombs
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|1
|4
|D.Bell
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|8
|Frericks
|16
|5-10
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|13
|Stapleton
|32
|0-7
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|0
|T.Bell
|31
|8-18
|1-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|18
|Williams
|30
|6-11
|1-2
|0-0
|6
|3
|15
|Boucher
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Jackson
|9
|0-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Leonard
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Zrnic
|9
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Ellinghaus
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Elutilo
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-64
|5-11
|8-26
|16
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .391, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (D.Bell 2-2, Frericks 2-4, Williams 2-4, T.Bell 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Stapleton 0-1, Zrnic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Stapleton 2, T.Bell 2, Williams 2, Boucher, Jackson, Walker).
Steals: 7 (Frericks 2, Williams 2, Stapleton, T.Bell, Zrnic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boya
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|1-11
|0
|0
|4
|Childs
|29
|7-12
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|2
|17
|East
|27
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|3
|7
|Nolan
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|4
|10
|Tahvanainen
|24
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|McAdoo
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Henry
|18
|5-6
|9-13
|3-5
|1
|0
|19
|Mast
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|3
|Kingsby
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Thomas
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Hannah
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|0
|Kent
|3
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Linke
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-60
|16-21
|10-43
|18
|17
|95
Percentages: FG .567, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Tahvanainen 4-8, Kingsby 2-2, Nolan 2-4, East 1-1, Mast 1-1, McAdoo 1-6, Henry 0-1, Kent 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boya 3, Childs).
Turnovers: 10 (McAdoo 3, Henry 2, Tahvanainen 2, East, Kent, Nolan).
Steals: 7 (Henry 2, Tahvanainen 2, Boya, Nolan, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lewis
|29
|33
|—
|62
|Bradley
|42
|53
|—
|95
.