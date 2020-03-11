Ross scores 24, Magic rally to beat Grizzlies 120-115

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115 on Tuesday night.

Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.

The game, featuring two teams holding down the eighth and final spot in their respective conferences, battled until the final minute. A 3-point attempt by Memphis guard Tyus Jones to tie the game bounced off the rim with about two seconds left, preserving the Magic third straight victory.

Orlando had carried a lead to 110-101 on a pair of free throws from James Ennis with 4:28 remaining and seemed in control. But Memphis rattled off the next seven points, including a 4-point play by Brooks, to pull within one possession.

Memphis tied the game at 112 on a drive by Morant with just less than two minutes remaining.

But Ross answered with a pair of 3-pointer to put the Magic up for good, winning their third straight.

The Magic got back into the game in the third quarter by outscoring Memphis 35-23 The Magic finally caught Memphis on a free throw by D.J. Augustin late in the quarter for its first lead of the game.

But Memphis would hold an 86-85 lead entering the fourth.

Orlando, which defeated Memphis 118-86 in November, fell behind early missing seven of its first eight 3-pointers. They recovered by connecting on their final four from long range in the first quarter. The Memphis lead would reach double-digits and the Grizzlies would hold a 63-50 lead at the break behind 15 points from Valanciunas and 12 from Morant.

Vucevic and Carter-Williams had 10 each for the Magic.

Magic: Have made a 3-pointer in 1,049 straight games. ... Now lead the series 24-23. ... Aaron Gordon was held scoreless in the first half, missing all four of his shots while dealing with foul problems. He ended the game with 8 points. ... Carter-Williams has reached double-figures in four straight games and 13 times this season. ... Orlando coach Steve Clifford challenged a foul call against Vucevic in the third quarter. The foul call was upheld. Clifford is now 14 of 25 on challenges this season.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas already had recorded his 32nd double-double in the early stages of the second half. ... Depsite the loss, Memphis has won 15 of last 19 games at home.

Magic: Host Chicago on Thursday.

Grizzlies: At Portland on Thursday.

