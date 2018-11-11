BC QB Brown leaves Clemson game in 1st quarter

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown left Saturday night against second-ranked Clemson after one series following a hit by defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

Brown got the pass off on a third-and-9 but was brought down in the backfield by the 315-pound tackle. The pass was incomplete. When the rest of the Eagles went to the sideline for the punting team, Brown remained on the field.

He was taken to the locker room. There was no immediate word on his condition.

BC forced Clemson to punt, and Michael Walker returned it 74 yards to give the No. 17 Eagles a 7-3 lead. Backup quarterback E.J. Perry took over on BC's next possession.

