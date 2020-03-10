Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi

Recommended Video:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 2 Gonzaga survived a scare to beat San Francisco 81-77 on Monday night in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

The Bulldogs (30-2) will play either Saint Mary's or No. 14 BYU, who were meeting in Monday's other semifinal, in Tuesday's championship game.

Killian Tillie had 19 points and Ryan Woolrdige had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to pace Gonzaga, which will be playing in its 26th WCC final and seeking its 17th championship.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures for the Dons (22-12). Khalil Shabazz had 17 points.

Ayayi broke a 69-69 tie with 4:14 left with a jumper, and hit a mid-range shot on the following possession to give Gonzaga a 73-69 lead. The redshirt sophomore scored eight of Gonzaga’s nine points during a 9-3 run.

San Francisco had a 12-2 run in the first half and tied it at 25-25 on Remu Raitanen’s 3-pointer with 6:29 left.

Gonzaga had a 10-3 run shortly thereafter. Woolridge, who had 14 points in the first half, hit his second 3 with 49 seconds left to make it 39-32.

The Gonzaga bench reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. less The Gonzaga bench reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las ... more Photo: Isaac Brekken, AP Photo: Isaac Brekken, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

The Dons took their first lead at 54-53 with 11:50 remaining on a three-point play from Minlend.

San Francisco kept it close by attacking the basket and limiting Gonzaga offensively. The Dons were 1 for 6 from 3-point range to start the second half but made 10 of their first 14 2-pointers. They finished 6-for-26 from 3.

Gonzaga went 18 of 26 from the free-throw line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25