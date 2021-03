BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Luke Avdalovic had a career-high 26 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting and 10th-seeded Northern Arizona topped seventh-seeded Portland State 77-66 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks, who picked up their first tourney win since 2015, take on second-seeded Eastern Washington in a Thursday quarterfinal game.