Atlanta leads series 2-0

Recommended Video:

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 2 65 11 16 3 0 5 11 4 20 .246 d'Arnaud c 2 6 2 4 1 0 2 5 2 0 .667 Riley 3b 2 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 .500 Swanson ss 2 7 2 2 0 0 2 3 0 2 .286 Markakis rf 2 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Ozuna dh 2 8 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 4 .250 Acuña Jr. cf 2 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 6 .250 Albies 2b 2 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Pache rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Freeman 1b 2 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Duvall lf 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000

___

Miami

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 2 68 5 12 3 0 1 5 2 22 .176 B.Anderson 3b 2 6 1 4 1 0 0 1 1 1 .667 Sierra cf 2 6 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Berti 2b 2 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Joyce rf-ph 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .200 Rojas ss 2 7 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 .143 Cooper 1b 2 7 1 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 .143 Aguilar dh 2 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Wallach c 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Dickerson lf 2 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Brinson cf-rf-ph 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Alfaro c-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Atlanta

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era I.Anderson 1 0 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Matzek 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Melancon 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 O'Day 2 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Fried 1 0 4 6 4 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Martin 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9.00

___

Miami

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Bleier 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boxberger 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kintzler 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stanek 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 López 1 0 5 3 2 2 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 3.60 Alcantara 1 0 6 8 5 5 1 8 1 0 0 1 0 7.50 Hoyt 1 0 0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.50 García 1 0 0 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 81.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Atlanta 112 100 600 — 11 Miami 013 000 010 — 5

E_Swanson, Riley, B.Anderson. LOB_Atlanta 22, Miami 22. 2B_d'Arnaud, Markakis, Ozuna, B.Anderson, Sierra, Cooper. HR_d'Arnaud 2, Swanson 2, Acuña Jr., Rojas. RBIs_d'Arnaud 5, Swanson 3, Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr., B.Anderson, Joyce, Rojas, Cooper 2. S_Melancon.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Welke; Right, Stu Scheuwater; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Andy Fletcher; Left, Stu Scheuwater.

T_Game 1 at Atlanta, 3:15.

T_Game 2 at Atlanta, 2:51.

A_Game 1 at Atlanta, .

A_Game 2 at Atlanta, .